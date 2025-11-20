Caretaker govt system revived, to be implemented in future

The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned its 14-year-old verdict that had annulled the 13th amendment to the constitution, which introduced the caretaker government system.

In a unanimous decision delivered today, the Appellate Division allowed the appeals and review petitions filed against that earlier judgment, thereby setting it aside.

In its judgment, the Court stated that the Appellate Division’s earlier ruling was “manifestly flawed on multiple counts”. That ruling has now been “entirely invalidated”.