16 more die of dengue, 2418 hospitalised

Sixteen more people died of dengue in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Tuesday, taking the total death toll at 201.
During the period, a total of 2,418 patients have been admitted to the hospitals, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a regular bulletin, the health directorate also said 1,162 of the new patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the capital, while the remaining 1,256 are at public and private hospitals outside Dhaka.
Among the deaths, 14 were recorded in Dhaka and the remaining in other districts, the bulletin added.
Some 37,688 people are now receiving treatment at hospitals after being diagnosed with dengue. Of them, 21,187 are in Dhaka and 14,083 from outside of the capital.
The highest 281 people died from dengue in the country’s history last year. Earlier, 179 died in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.