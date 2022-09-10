Bangladesh

294 fresh dengue patients hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue patients under treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. UNB file photo

Another 294 dengue patients were hospitalised across country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.

244 of them were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and the remaining 50 outside of it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,023 dengue patients, including 849 in the capital, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 32 on Saturday with one more death reported from Barishal.

Of the deceased, 15 were from Cox's Bazar, 13 from Dhaka, three from Barishal and another from Chattogram.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 8,390 dengue cases and 7,335 recoveries so far.

