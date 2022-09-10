294 fresh dengue patients hospitalised

A total of 1,023 dengue patients, including 849 in the capital, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 32 on Saturday with one more death reported from Barishal.
Of the deceased, 15 were from Cox's Bazar, 13 from Dhaka, three from Barishal and another from Chattogram.
On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 8,390 dengue cases and 7,335 recoveries so far.