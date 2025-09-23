Social safety programmes can protect against medicine costs

Only 22 per cent of children in the country’s cities receive vaccinations, while 24 per cent of children in urban slums are stunted.

In some cases, life-saving medicines are not available in urban hospitals. So, a separate social safety programme needs to be formulated to protect people from medicine expenses.

Economists, public health experts, and health researchers made these remarks at a national dialogue titled “Urban Health and Engagement of the Private Sector” held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on Monday.

The dialogue was jointly organised by the non-government organisation Eminence Associates and Social Development and the Bangladesh Urban Health Network, with support from UNICEF and the Swedish Embassy.