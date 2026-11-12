Those who think they can intimidate us will only end up disgracing themselves: MP Nusrat

After inspecting her ancestral home, which was gutted by fire in Daulatpur, Kushtia, reserved-seat MP and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nusrat Tabassum said, “Those who think they can frighten us or cause us distress by carrying out such incidents will only end up disgracing themselves.”

Nusrat Tabassum held a press conference in front of her burnt home in Bagowan village of the upazila at 11:00 am today, Thursday. Her father, Abdul Halim, and NCP Central Media Secretary Yeasir Arafat stood beside her.

Nusrat, a reserved-seat Member of Parliament (MP), is also a joint convener of the NCP and a member of the party’s Political Council, its highest policy-making body.

NCP leaders alleged last night that petrol bombs had been thrown at Nusrat’s ancestral home. Following the incident, she left Dhaka for her village home that night. After inspecting the burnt property in the morning, she held a press conference there.