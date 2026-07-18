Govt to launch 'Probashi Card' pilot next month

The government is set to launch the ''Probashi Card'' (Expatriate Card) on a pilot basis in the second week of next month, with the state-owned Janata Bank issuing the Probashi Debit Card in the first phase.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the Probashi Card programme chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Tejgaon today, Saturday, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin told reporters.

"The Probashi Card will be introduced on a pilot basis in the second week of next month. In the first phase, the state-owned Janata Bank will issue the Probashi Debit Card," he said.