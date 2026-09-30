Not even 12, yet wedding arranged

Upon receiving information about the arranged marriage of an 11-year and 9-month-old child in Satkhira, the local administration intervened and stopped it last Thursday. The child is a fourth grader at a local madrasah. Her parents have given a written undertaking to the administration, pledging not to marry her off before she reaches the legal age.

The incident took place on 14 September in Satkhira Sadar Upazila. However, speaking to Prothom Alo, the child's parents denied that they had arranged the marriage. They claimed that the groom's side had come to see the girl but they did not say they would marry her off.

Local rights activists and field-level officials said they had not heard of an attempt to arrange the marriage of a girl this young in recent times.