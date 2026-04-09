Bangladesh minister meets Malaysian PM to strengthen labour, trade, and education ties

Ariful Haque Choudhury, MP, minister of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment, Government of Bangladesh called on Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister of Malaysia at his office today, Thursday.

The minister was accompanied by Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh, and the high commissioner, reports a press release.

At the outset of the meeting, Anwar Ibrahim extended warm felicitations to Tarique Rahman on his election as the prime minister of the Bangladesh. He also commended the country’s long-standing struggle for democracy and its continued progress.