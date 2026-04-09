Bangladesh minister meets Malaysian PM to strengthen labour, trade, and education ties
Ariful Haque Choudhury, MP, minister of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment, Government of Bangladesh called on Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister of Malaysia at his office today, Thursday.
The minister was accompanied by Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh, and the high commissioner, reports a press release.
At the outset of the meeting, Anwar Ibrahim extended warm felicitations to Tarique Rahman on his election as the prime minister of the Bangladesh. He also commended the country’s long-standing struggle for democracy and its continued progress.
The adviser conveyed warm personal greetings of Bangladesh prime minsiter to Anwar Ibrahim and handed over a letter from him.
Both sides held substantive discussions on labour relations, reaffirming their shared commitment to ensuring a transparent, clean, and efficient recruitment system to prevent exploitation of workers.
The meeting also explored avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investment, with both parties expressing interest in expanding economic engagement for mutual benefit.
In addition, opportunities for cooperation in the education sector were discussed, including the exchange of teachers and academic collaboration to further deepen people-to-people ties.
The Malaysian PM extended an invitation to the prime minister of Bangladesh to visit Malaysia at a mutually convenient time.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.