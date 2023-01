Suspecting manipulations in the election reflects the US' lack of understanding, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

He made this remark while answering a query from a newsman after the inauguration of e-gate activities at Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

AK Abdul Momen said, "Awami League has always formed the government through elections. The party never manipulated the election. So their doubt in this regard reflects a lack of knowledge and an understanding of history. They may be not observing the issues properly. We hope they will study history."