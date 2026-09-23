'Pro-Awami League members' being removed from all govt committees

The government is reconstituting all committees formed under various ministries, departments, directorates, agencies and at the district level during the tenure of the Awami League government (whose activities are now banned).

Initiatives have been taken to remove Awami League-aligned individuals from these committees and appoint new members.

Additionally, it has been directed that three prominent individuals, including at least one woman must be included as members in every reconstituted committee.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a letter regarding this on 18 August. The letter instructed ministries, divisions, directorates, agencies and district administrations to reconstitute and update all existing committees. It also ordered the reconstitution of 98 committees headed by deputy commissioners (DCs).