'Pro-Awami League members' being removed from all govt committees
The government is reconstituting all committees formed under various ministries, departments, directorates, agencies and at the district level during the tenure of the Awami League government (whose activities are now banned).
Initiatives have been taken to remove Awami League-aligned individuals from these committees and appoint new members.
Additionally, it has been directed that three prominent individuals, including at least one woman must be included as members in every reconstituted committee.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a letter regarding this on 18 August. The letter instructed ministries, divisions, directorates, agencies and district administrations to reconstitute and update all existing committees. It also ordered the reconstitution of 98 committees headed by deputy commissioners (DCs).
The letter was signed by PMO Director Ashraful Islam. It stated that there are various committees at the ministry, division and district levels for conducting and implementing government activities. Most of these committees were formed several years ago. In some cases, no information on the gazettes or activities of the committees could be found. For these reasons, it has become necessary to reconstitute and update all existing committees.
Sources concerned said the process of reconstituting government committees has already begun in many places after receiving the letter from the PMO.
Why the committees need to be reconstituted
Based on the letter from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prothom Alo spoke to a secretary and two deputy commissioners. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said people with pro-Awami League views were appointed to government committees during the Awami League government's tenure.
After the regime change on 5 August, many have gone into hiding or fled the country. They are unable to attend committee meetings. In some places, there are concerns that unwanted incidents might occur if they are invited to meetings.
According to government sources, these circumstances have made it difficult to continue government activities with the old committees in place. The government has therefore taken the initiative to reconstitute the committees and resume their activities in the new circumstances.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a deputy commissioner talked about 'freedom fighter verification and selection committee' in his district. He said that the person currently serving as chairman of the committee in his district could cause an unwanted incident if invited to a meeting. Therefore, there is an urgent need to reconstitute the committee, he said.
Besides, during the tenure of the former interim government, some people were appointed to these committees whose views do not align with the ruling BNP government. They will also be removed from the committees.
The PMO letter did not explicitly mention excluding supporters of the Awami League or any other political party. It instructed the reconstituting of all existing committees and ensured the representation of relevant stakeholders.
Another deputy commissioner said on condition of anonymity that whichever government comes to power in the country includes their supporters in these committees. This has been the trend. Awami League was in power for a long time. Thus, various committees were not reconstituted for a long time. It has instructed authorities to reconstitute all existing committees and ensure representation of relevant stakeholders.
Three prominent individuals, one woman
Every newly formed committee has been directed to include three prominent local individuals as members. It is mandatory for at least one of them to be a woman. The president or convener of the respective committee will nominate these three individuals. The letter states that this will make participation and representation more effective at the local level.
The Prime Minister's Office directive also stated that representation of all relevant stakeholders must be ensured while reconstituting the existing committees of ministries, divisions, departments and agencies.
According to sources concerned, during the previous government's tenure, five members were kept in district law and order committees besides government representatives. Among them were one freedom fighter, one journalist and three political figures. This time, instructions have been given to reconstitute the committees while keeping an equal number of representatives.
98 committees under DCs to be reconstituted
A list attached to the Prime Minister’s Office letter mentions 98 committees. The respective district deputy commissioners serve as chairmen of these committees. The government has ordered their reconstitution.
For example, DCs serve as chairmen of the District Fertiliser and Seed Monitoring Committee, District Core Committee on Agricultural Development, District Agricultural Rehabilitation Implementation Committee, Paddy Procurement and Monitoring Committee, Fruit Tree Plantation Fortnight and Fruit Exhibition Celebration Committee, and Mango Preservation and Marketing Committee.
Deputy commissioners also chair the Freedom Fighter Verification and Scrutiny Committee and district committee for appointing OMS dealers. They also head the District Youth Development Committee, committee for scrutinising applications for grants to youth organisations, committee on allowances for athletes, and district committee for the National Youth Award.
A senior government official told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that no initiative had been taken to reconstitute these committees during the interim government’s tenure.
Now, two issues have been given importance in reconstituting these committees now. Firstly, there are many such committees that have not held meetings for a long time. Secondly, there are many committees where Awami League supporters remain.
The committees are being reconstituted taking these issues into consideration, he said.