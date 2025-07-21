Political parties agree on most procedures of appointing CG’s chief adviser: Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Sunday said political parties reached consensus on most of the procedures regarding the appointment of the chief adviser of the caretaker government.
“In the first half of the 15th day of talks with political parties, the consensus commission discussed the process of forming the caretaker government. In the light of the discussions, the commission met and presented a revised and unified proposal to the parties elaborating the procedures for appointment of caretaker government’s chief adviser,” Dr Riaz said after conclusion of the 15th day of the commission’s second-phase dialogue with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy here.
He said that the proposal has been discussed in detail about the method of appointing the chief advisor of the caretaker government and the parties have agreed on most of the issues of this proposal. The commission will review the language and detailed aspects of this draft proposal and take a decision on this issue on Tuesday in view of the political parties’ opinions tomorrow, he added.
He expressed optimism about finalising the structure and framework of the system soon, stating, “We believe it is achievable. Our target is to prepare the ‘July Charter’ by 31 July. We aim to finalise the national charter within this month, and parties share this goal.”
Expressing deep respect and sympathy to the family members of the injured and martyred in the July Uprising who formed a human chain in front of the academy in the morning with a 3-point demand, Professor Ali Riaz said, “We express our sincere solidarity with this human chain programme. The consensus commission started working on preparing a national charter since 15 February.”
Through the first and second phases of discussion with political parties, he said consensus has already been achieved on several key issues, a few matters have remained unresolved, which will be addressed through continued dialogue.
Commission members Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Md Ayub Mia, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, and Monir Haider, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, among others, were present.
Representatives from 30 political parties took part in today’s session, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens’ Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.