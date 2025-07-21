Political parties agree on most procedures of appointing CG’s chief adviser: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Sunday said political parties reached consensus on most of the procedures regarding the appointment of the chief adviser of the caretaker government.

“In the first half of the 15th day of talks with political parties, the consensus commission discussed the process of forming the caretaker government. In the light of the discussions, the commission met and presented a revised and unified proposal to the parties elaborating the procedures for appointment of caretaker government’s chief adviser,” Dr Riaz said after conclusion of the 15th day of the commission’s second-phase dialogue with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy here.

He said that the proposal has been discussed in detail about the method of appointing the chief advisor of the caretaker government and the parties have agreed on most of the issues of this proposal. The commission will review the language and detailed aspects of this draft proposal and take a decision on this issue on Tuesday in view of the political parties’ opinions tomorrow, he added.