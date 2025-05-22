State Secretary of Norway visits Bangladesh

Earlier on the same day, the state secretary met Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and discussed topics like renewable energy and supporting Bangladesh in the green transition.

Ms. Håheim emphasized that Norwegian companies operating in Bangladesh are aiming to reduce carbon emissions significantly, and a well-developed green transition plan and improved access to renewable energy in the grid is crucial for reaching that goal.

The importance of reducing plastic pollution, as well as engaging youth in raising awareness about these on environment and human health were also discussed during these meetings.

The state secretary also visited Youth Environment and Development Organization—part of Plan International Bangladesh’s youth-led initiative and had an engaging exchange with the youths on their work on ending child marriage, promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), youth income initiatives and environmental climate action.

During the second day of her visit the State Secretary visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where she observed several key interventions by the UN, national and international partner agencies for the Rohingya refugees and host communities supported by Norway and other donors.