State Secretary of Norway visits Bangladesh
Norway’s State Secretary for International Development, Stine Renate Håheim visited Bangladesh from 20 – 21 May 2025. She called on the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus and the Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain on 20 May.
During these meetings, the state secretary reiterated Norway’s strong commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s interim government during this democratic transition period. Discussions included restoration of democratic practices, human rights, bilateral relations, trade and investment, environment and green transition, gender equality and women's rights. Views were exchanged on the deeply worrying humanitarian situation in Palestine as well as the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
Earlier on the same day, the state secretary met Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and discussed topics like renewable energy and supporting Bangladesh in the green transition.
Ms. Håheim emphasized that Norwegian companies operating in Bangladesh are aiming to reduce carbon emissions significantly, and a well-developed green transition plan and improved access to renewable energy in the grid is crucial for reaching that goal.
The importance of reducing plastic pollution, as well as engaging youth in raising awareness about these on environment and human health were also discussed during these meetings.
The state secretary also visited Youth Environment and Development Organization—part of Plan International Bangladesh’s youth-led initiative and had an engaging exchange with the youths on their work on ending child marriage, promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), youth income initiatives and environmental climate action.
During the second day of her visit the State Secretary visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where she observed several key interventions by the UN, national and international partner agencies for the Rohingya refugees and host communities supported by Norway and other donors.
The state secretary expressed Norway’s deep appreciation for Bangladesh’s continued generosity in hosting over one million Rohingya refugees and stressed that Norway is working through multiple channels to address the humanitarian situation for the Rohingya, as well as the ongoing conflict and the ethnic tensions in Rakhine state.