Dengue: 9 more people die, record 2293 hospitalised

Nine more people died of dengue in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, record 2293 patients have been admitted to the hospitals.
With the latest deaths, as many as 185 people have died of dengue this year, and 138 of them are in July alone.
The DGHS made the disclosure in a release on Monday.
A total of 1,238 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 1,055 are at public and private hospitals outside Dhaka.
All nine deceased were from Dhaka, said the DGHS.
Some 35,270 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue, and 21,187 are in Dhaka and 14,083 from outside of the capital.
The highest 281 people died from dengue in the country’s history last year. Earlier, 179 died in 2019, seven in 2020 and 105 in 2021.