Mecca Pact: 'If member states want to include us, we will consider it positively'

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has stated that Bangladesh's participation in the Mecca Pact depends on the intent of the member countries of the pact.

If they express an intention to include Bangladesh in the pact, Bangladesh will certainly consider it positively.

The Foreign Minister made this statement today, Thursday in response to a supplementary question from independent Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana in the national parliament.

The third session of the thirteenth parliament began on Thursday afternoon, presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

In her supplementary question, independent MP Rumeen Farhana asked about the benefits for Bangladesh if it joins the Mecca Pact, which was signed on 7 August by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.