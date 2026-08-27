Mecca Pact: 'If member states want to include us, we will consider it positively'
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has stated that Bangladesh's participation in the Mecca Pact depends on the intent of the member countries of the pact.
If they express an intention to include Bangladesh in the pact, Bangladesh will certainly consider it positively.
The Foreign Minister made this statement today, Thursday in response to a supplementary question from independent Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana in the national parliament.
The third session of the thirteenth parliament began on Thursday afternoon, presided over by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.
In her supplementary question, independent MP Rumeen Farhana asked about the benefits for Bangladesh if it joins the Mecca Pact, which was signed on 7 August by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.
In response, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said, "This pact has been made among three countries. We view it positively. The issue of joining or not joining has not yet arisen because it depends on the intent of the pact's members. If they express a desire to include Bangladesh in this pact, we will certainly consider it positively."
The Foreign Minister added, "A discussion on the pros and cons of this pact has probably not yet become relevant. We will certainly consider these matters. However, we need to keep in mind that if this pact expands, it is a measure for the self-defense of the global Muslim community. It is our family. It is an internal matter of the Muslim family. There is no room for anyone else's concern regarding it."