‘Mobile Business Community’ held press conference, accuses Fayez Ahmad Taiyab

At the press conference, leaders of the Mobile Business Community said that they did not wish to obstruct the implementation of NEIR. However, they sought a restructuring of the government’s current implementation plan. They requested one year to sell the handsets they currently have in stock. They also urged the chief adviser to invite them for discussions and to listen to their concerns.

The organisation of mobile phone retailers claimed that under the existing tax policy, implementing NEIR would harm ordinary people and significantly increase the price of mobile phones.

Speakers at the press conference alleged that mobile handset manufacturing businesses had formed a “syndicate” and were hastily pushing for the enforcement of NEIR.

Shamim Molla said, “There is a syndicate, we are hearing the name of the adviser’s assistant. Together, a few profit-monger syndicates are causing harm to millions of people in order to serve their own interests.”

Issuing a warning of strong protest if the government did not backtrack from its decision, he added, “Why should the fate of mobile phones for 200 million people be handed over solely to 18 licence-holders?”

After the police detained Mizanur on Tuesday night, the name of Fayez Ahmad Taiyab also came up in discussions on social media. Several news outlets subsequently published reports on the matter.