‘Mobile Business Community’ held press conference, accuses Fayez Ahmad Taiyab
Mobile Business Community, an association of mobile phone retailers, brought allegations against the chief adviser’s special assistant, Fayez Ahmad Taiyab.
There was an allegation that police allegedly attempted to ‘prevent’ this press conference by detaining two individuals for questioning.
The press conference, titled “Implementation of NEIR: Concerns and actions of mobile handset traders”, was held today, Wednesday, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital. Prior to this, on Tuesday night, the detective branch (DB) picked up the general secretary of the Mobile Business Community and a journalist from their homes for questioning.
Although Mizanur Rahman Sohel, the online head of Bhorer Kagoj, was released this morning, the platform’s general secretary, Abu Sayed Piyas, remained in DB custody until the afternoon.
The traders alleged that the chief adviser’s special assistant, Fayez Ahmad Taiyab, was behind the incident. Taiyab, however, dismissed any involvement, saying that a smear campaign was being carried out against him.
At the press conference, the Mobile Business Community urged the government to hold discussions with them before enforcing the National Equipment Identification Registrar (NEIR) system.
The government is set to introduce NEIR from 16 December, to prevent the use of unregistered mobile handsets and ensure security within the telecommunications sector. Once implemented, the system is expected to completely block the use of unregistered, stolen or illegally imported mobile phones on the country’s mobile networks.
Objecting to this measure, the Mobile Business Community had announced press conference of Wednesday. However, on Tuesday night, ahead of the event, the DB picked up journalist Mizanur and businessman Abu Sayed Piyas from their homes.
Speaking at the press conference, senior vice-president of the Mobile Business Community, Shamim Molla said, “At 3:03 last night, our general secretary, Abu Sayed Piyas was arrested. We understand the intention behind this, why he was arrested and why the DB raided our president’s (Mohammad Aslam) house.”
Although the police released Mizanur Wednesday morning, the press conference was told that the authorities were not acknowledging Abu Sayed’s arrest. However, after being released, Mizanur told Prothom Alo, “Piyas is still in DB custody. We were held together.”
Additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP), Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo that Abu Sayed was indeed at the DB office and that they were speaking with him.
Although the police did not disclose what they discussed with him, Mizanur told Prothom Alo that the police questioned him about the Mobile Business Community’s press conference. From the remarks of DB officers, he felt that, acting on instructions from higher authorities, they wanted the press conference not held. He said he was subjected to a form of psychological pressure.
At the press conference, leaders of the Mobile Business Community said that they did not wish to obstruct the implementation of NEIR. However, they sought a restructuring of the government’s current implementation plan. They requested one year to sell the handsets they currently have in stock. They also urged the chief adviser to invite them for discussions and to listen to their concerns.
The organisation of mobile phone retailers claimed that under the existing tax policy, implementing NEIR would harm ordinary people and significantly increase the price of mobile phones.
Speakers at the press conference alleged that mobile handset manufacturing businesses had formed a “syndicate” and were hastily pushing for the enforcement of NEIR.
Shamim Molla said, “There is a syndicate, we are hearing the name of the adviser’s assistant. Together, a few profit-monger syndicates are causing harm to millions of people in order to serve their own interests.”
Issuing a warning of strong protest if the government did not backtrack from its decision, he added, “Why should the fate of mobile phones for 200 million people be handed over solely to 18 licence-holders?”
After the police detained Mizanur on Tuesday night, the name of Fayez Ahmad Taiyab also came up in discussions on social media. Several news outlets subsequently published reports on the matter.
In response, Fayez Ahmad Taiyab, the chief adviser’s special assistant responsible for the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology, denied any involvement in the incident.
A press release issued through the ministry’s public relations officer, Muhammad Jasim Uddin, quoted Fayez Ahmad as saying, “Based on a motivated Facebook post, some media outlets have unjustly placed the blame on me. To them I say, this is unwarranted. Law-enforcement agencies perform their duties independently. There is no scope for my involvement.”
Fayez Ahmad Taiyab further stated, “We are implementing NEIR in the interest of maintaining state discipline and security. To rein in the use of illegal handsets, BTRC has also held meetings with the aggrieved parties.”
Responding to Fayez Ahmad’s remarks, Shamim Molla said at the press conference, “I request you, if you are involved in such activities, please withdraw yourself with dignity. Do not engage in tactics that enable any syndicate to increase their profits.”
Mobile phone traders from various markets across the country were present at the press conference.