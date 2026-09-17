Universal pension scheme: Money can be withdrawn after 5 years

The National Pension Authority has taken a series of new initiatives to make the Universal Pension Scheme more attractive. These include allowing subscribers to withdraw from the scheme in case of urgent financial need, providing a lifetime pension to a pensioner’s spouse as nominee after the pensioner’s death, and lowering the pension eligibility age from the existing 60 to 55.

The proposals will be presented at a meeting of the National Pension Authority’s board of directors at the Secretariat Thursday. This will be the fourth meeting of the authority’s board. The authority has placed 11 agenda items before the meeting for discussion.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury will chair the meeting. Proposals approved by the board will subsequently be taken forward for implementation by the National Pension Authority.