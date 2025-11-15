Mymensingh’s Phulpur: Govt funds used to develop secretary’s family graveyard

On 26 October, a written complaint was submitted to the local government division seeking action against him. The following day, 27 October, the local government division transferred Kabir Hossain from Mymensingh to Patuakhali district council as its executive officer. However, on 2 November, a fresh order transferred him to Netrokona district council.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, local government secretary Rezaul Maksud Jahedi said, “I never asked for any project at the graveyard. I only asked for arrangements for drinking water and a small panjegana mosque (where prayers other than the Juma are held).”

He further said, “I requested for minor work, but the district council has made a mess of it. I’ve now told them to cancel it.”

The secretary added that as soon as he learnt of the matter, Kabir Hossain was transferred. Although he was first sent to Patuakhali, he was later posted to Netrokona. “Journalists there are objecting as well. He will be transferred again,” he said.

A review of official records shows that in 2013, Kabir Hossain Sardar served as Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Savar. At the time, allegations were raised that he had purchased shares of a garment factory in the names of his two brothers and taken control of it at Chandana Chowrasta in Gazipur. He was also accused of living in a Uttara flat for 11 months without paying rent. Following confirmation of both allegations, he was subjected to departmental punishment in 2015, his salary was downgraded by two increments.