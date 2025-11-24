Antibiotics not working on 41pc of ICU patients

Antibiotics are losing their effectiveness. Antibiotics are now not working in 41 per cent of patients in hospital intensive care units. The irrational and excessive use of antibiotics is deepening this crisis day by day.

The state-run Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) presented this observation today, Monday, at an event held in Mohakhali, Dhaka. The report was presented by professor Zakir Hossain, the institution’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Issuing warning against the excessive use of antibiotics, professor Zakir Hossain said that indiscriminate use has pushed antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to a dangerous level. This has now become a major public health threat in Bangladesh.

He urged everyone to use antibiotics responsibly to protect their own lives.