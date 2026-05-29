Eid holidays, rain increase child drowning risk
Two siblings came to their maternal grandparents’ home with their mother to celebrate Eid holidays. New clothes, family gatherings and the festive atmosphere of the village made the days joyful and carefree.
But within hours, that house of celebration turned into a place of grief. Trying to save her little brother from drowning, the elder sister also lost her life.
The incident took place last Wednesday in Mazarerpar area of Kolkondo union in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur. In the afternoon, five-year-old Kaif fell into a rainwater-filled pit while playing near the house. Seeing him struggle in the water, his 15-year-old sister Rusha Moni jumped in to save him. But neither of them knew how to swim. Both drowned before locals could rescue them. Physicians later declared them dead at a local hospital.
Such deaths before Eid have not only devastated one family, but also cast a shadow over the entire community. Experts say these are not isolated incidents. Rather, a deadly combination of long holidays, unfamiliar surroundings and water accumulated by sudden rains creates a “silent death trap” for children during Eid and other major vacations.
Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children under five in Bangladesh. According to data from the National Health and Injury Survey Bangladesh completed in 2024, more than 51 people die from drowning every day in the country, and over 75 per cent of them are children.
The risk rises sharply during Eid and long holidays, when many families travel from cities to their village homes. Children play in unfamiliar environments surrounded by ponds, ditches, canals or rainwater-filled pits. Meanwhile, adults often become occupied with relatives, festivities and household activities, allowing children to slip out of sight for a few crucial minutes — enough time for tragedy to strike.
Long holidays: Gaps in supervision
Most child drowning incidents occur near the home. Research shows that the majority of children drown within 20 metres of their houses, often during the afternoon when adults are busy working or resting.
During Eid holidays, the danger intensifies. Schools remain closed, children spend more time outdoors, and many families move temporarily to rural areas where open water bodies are common features beside homes.
Unfamiliar places: The hidden danger
Experts said unfamiliar surroundings increase children’s curiosity. They run around exploring new places without understanding where the water is deep, where the banks are slippery or where hidden pits exist.
Urban children are particularly vulnerable in villages because they are less familiar with open ponds and canals. While playing outdoors, they can unknowingly wander dangerously close to water.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2020, pneumonia accounts for 44 per cent of deaths among children under five, while drowning is the second leading cause, responsible for nearly 9 per cent.
Rain: Temporary pools become deadly
Last Wednesday, while speaking over the phone about child drowning, state minister for women and children affairs Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain shared another recent tragedy from his own constituency in Dinajpur. Heavy rainfall had filled a roadside ditch with water, and a child drowned there the same day.
Even before the monsoon fully begins, many parts of Bangladesh are already experiencing continuous rainfall. Water is accumulating in yards, roads, construction sites and agricultural fields, creating temporary pools that can become fatal for children.
Md Al-Amin Bhuiya, a researcher at the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh (CIPRB), warned that such sudden rainfall before Eid increases the risk further. During festivals, many parents and adults are themselves busy enjoying the celebrations. In unfamiliar environments, accumulated rainwater can easily become deadly for children. We see these incidents every year, and this year’s rain has increased the danger, he said.
According to CIPRB research, drowning incidents during Eid and long holidays are at least three times higher than during regular periods.
‘Parental negligence is a major factor’
Experts said many deaths can be prevented with simple precautions. Children under five should never be left alone outdoors, families visiting new places should identify nearby water bodies in advance, and temporary barriers should be placed around ponds or ditches when possible.
Research by the Foundation for Disaster Forum found that around 35 per cent of drowning deaths in Bangladesh occur during the two Eid holidays or long vacation periods.
The organisation’s founding member secretary, Gawher Nayeem Wahra, believes parental negligence remains one of the main reasons behind child drowning during holidays. He argues that such deaths should be properly investigated and treated with greater seriousness.
He also pointed to another overlooked issue: some children suffer from epilepsy, which can worsen near water, fire or heights. Yet many parents avoid carrying their children’s medication during holidays because they do not want others to know about the condition. Such social stigma and negligence can ultimately cost children their lives, he added.