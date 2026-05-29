Eid holidays, rain increase child drowning risk

Two siblings came to their maternal grandparents’ home with their mother to celebrate Eid holidays. New clothes, family gatherings and the festive atmosphere of the village made the days joyful and carefree.

But within hours, that house of celebration turned into a place of grief. Trying to save her little brother from drowning, the elder sister also lost her life.

The incident took place last Wednesday in Mazarerpar area of Kolkondo union in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur. In the afternoon, five-year-old Kaif fell into a rainwater-filled pit while playing near the house. Seeing him struggle in the water, his 15-year-old sister Rusha Moni jumped in to save him. But neither of them knew how to swim. Both drowned before locals could rescue them. Physicians later declared them dead at a local hospital.

Such deaths before Eid have not only devastated one family, but also cast a shadow over the entire community. Experts say these are not isolated incidents. Rather, a deadly combination of long holidays, unfamiliar surroundings and water accumulated by sudden rains creates a “silent death trap” for children during Eid and other major vacations.