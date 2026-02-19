Expat minister asks officials to prepare priority list of tasks

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to prepare a priority list of tasks that can be accomplished within the next six months.

He gave this directive at an introductory meeting with the officials and employees of the ministry on his first working day at the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban.

State Minister Md Nurul Hoque was present on the occasion.

Ariful Haque called upon the officials to carry out the ministry's work with sincerity.

"Let us work to fulfill the expectations of the people in building a new Bangladesh," he said.

The minister said a specific list is required detailing how many expatriates have so far been assisted for their welfare and protection of rights.