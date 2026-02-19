Expat minister asks officials to prepare priority list of tasks
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to prepare a priority list of tasks that can be accomplished within the next six months.
He gave this directive at an introductory meeting with the officials and employees of the ministry on his first working day at the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban.
State Minister Md Nurul Hoque was present on the occasion.
Ariful Haque called upon the officials to carry out the ministry's work with sincerity.
"Let us work to fulfill the expectations of the people in building a new Bangladesh," he said.
The minister said a specific list is required detailing how many expatriates have so far been assisted for their welfare and protection of rights.
He asked for a detailed list including which countries they came from, how many from which areas, and who received assistance.
Ariful Haque said a report should be prepared explaining why the international labour market is closed, what steps have been taken so far, what measures have been adopted to reopen it, and if no steps have been taken, what immediate actions are necessary.
He directed the officials concerned to prepare such a report.
At the introductory meeting, State Minister Md Nurul Hoque said those who go abroad for work must be supported.
He said expatriates often go overseas by selling their gold jewelry and their parents' land. "We must be considerate towards them," he said.
He said expatriates must be treated well and that their work should be handled with sincerity.
The State Minister said since everything is now online, measures must be taken to ensure that those who go abroad send remittances through legal channels.
He said from a commitment to the people, they want to move the country forward with sincerity and honesty, and in that regard, they seek cooperation from all concerned.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Senior Secretary Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, along with senior officials of the ministry and its departments and agencies, were present at the meeting.
Earlier, the senior secretary and other senior officials welcomed the minister and the state minister to the ministry.