Poverty rising instead of falling, middle class at risk

Although Bangladesh has shown success in reducing poverty over the past five decades, that progress has recently faltered. Poverty has started to rise again following the Covid-19 pandemic. For the past three years, high inflation has eroded people’s real income, pushing a large number of people below the poverty line.

At the same time, domestic and foreign investment has stagnated in recent years, leading to fewer new job opportunities. As a result, job seekers are struggling — a factor economists believe is contributing to the rise in poverty.

Abdus Salam, who works at a salon in Ashkona, Dhaka, lives in a small rented flat with his wife and two children. His monthly household expenses now total between Tk 25,000 and Tk 30,000. A year ago, the family could manage with Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 a month — just enough to scrape by. But with rising prices of essentials, it has become increasingly difficult for him to make ends meet.

So, Abdus Salam has decided to send his family back to their village home in Kushtia next month while he moves into a shared mess himself. His struggle to survive is getting harder. “For the past few months, I’ve been managing on loans,” he said. “Now I can’t keep up anymore. I have no choice but to send my wife and children back to the village.”