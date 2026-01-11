BTCL unveils faster internet packages at unchanged rates
Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has announced a major upgrade to all its existing internet packages, increasing speeds by up to three times while keeping monthly charges unchanged, aiming to ensure improved digital services for customers.
Under the new initiative, customers will be able to enjoy significantly faster internet at the same cost, enhancing experiences in online education, official work, video streaming, gaming and the use of smart services, said a BTCL press release today, Sunday.
As per the upgraded packages, the Tk 399 SULOV-5 package offering 5 Mbps has been upgraded to SHASHROYI-20 with 20 Mbps. The Tk 500 SULOV-12 package with 12 Mbps has been upgraded to SHASHROYI-25 providing 25 Mbps, while the Tk 500 CAMPUS-15 package has been enhanced to CAMPUS-50 offering 50 Mbps.
Similarly, the Tk 800 SULOV-15 package has been upgraded to SHASHROYI-50 with 50 Mbps, the Tk 1,050 SULOV-20 package to SHASHROYI-100 with 100 Mbps, and the Tk 1,150 SULOV-25 package to SHASHROYI-120 with 120 Mbps.
In addition, the Tk 1,300 SULOV-30 package has been upgraded to SHASHROYI-130 with 130 Mbps, the Tk 1,500 SULOV-40 package to SHASHROYI-150 with 150 Mbps, and the Tk 1,700 SULOV-50 package to SHASHROYI-170 offering 170 Mbps.
BTCL believes the initiative will ensure more reliable, faster and quality internet services for customers and further accelerate the country’s digital transformation.
Customer satisfaction and quality service remain the prime objectives of BTCL, and such customer-friendly initiatives will continue in the future, the company said, expressing gratitude to customers for their continued trust and cooperation.