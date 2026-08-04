Bangladeshis can renew iqama with another employer: Saudi minister

Saudi Arabia has allowed Bangladeshi migrant workers to renew their iqama (residency permits) under another employer if their original kafeel (employer) fails to renew it, a Saudi minister said on Tuesday.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Labour Market Policies, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Muhannad bin Ahmed Al-Essa said that from now on, if the original kafeel of a Bangladeshi worker in Saudi Arabia fails to renew the worker's iqama for any reason, the worker will be able to renew the iqama under another kafeel as quickly as possible, and there will be no legal obstacle to doing so.

He also assured that if detailed information about Bangladeshi workers imprisoned in Saudi jails is sent through diplomatic channels, the Saudi government will give due consideration to granting them clemency.