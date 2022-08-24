Offices start under new schedule

The usual scenario of the secretariat has changed. Offices used to start at 9.00am in the morning up until now. However, under the new rule, offices started at 8.00am on Wednesday. The officials and employees started coming to the secretariat from before 8.00 in the morning.

Offices of all the government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations in the country will operate from 8.00am to 3.00pm every day from now on to save energy and electricity.

The weekly holidays will be Friday and Saturday like before. Offices will operate under this new schedule until the next order is issued. These decisions were taken during the regular cabinet meeting on Monday.