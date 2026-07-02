We are here on Bangladesh's request regarding Teesta, nothing else: Yao Wen
The Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen, stated that in response to Dhaka's request, China has come forward with the large-scale Teesta project, which is directly linked to the lives and livelihoods in the northern region. Beyond this, China has no other concerns.
This comment was made by Ambassador Yao Wen in response to journalists' questions during a briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Baridhara, the capital, on Thursday morning.
The Chinese Embassy organized this briefing regarding the recent visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to China.
Yao Wen began by speaking on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to China.
He then answered various questions from the journalists. Highlighting the Teesta project as one of the most important topics of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit, the Chinese Ambassador stated that the livelihoods of people around the river are linked to the project. At Bangladesh's request, China will provide maximum assistance for this project.
When attention was drawn to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese company regarding the Teesta project, the Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said, "The previous Memorandum of Understanding was between a Chinese company and a Bangladeshi government entity. But we are talking about cooperation at a governmental level in this project. Chinese companies can conduct their surveys. We will conduct surveys with the best scientists. If the project is to move forward, surveys are necessary. The Chinese government will work with the Bangladesh government to advance these surveys. We are committed in this regard. "
A journalist asked, regarding the Teesta, experts say India has some concerns about this, and again some say there are concerns about whether it will be effective if India does not release water from upstream.
In response, the Ambassador said, "You are talking about other elements. This is not our concern. China has come forward according to Bangladesh's expectations. "
When asked about the tri-nation economic corridor involving Bangladesh and Myanmar, Yao Wen said, "This is not a new initiative. We proposed BCIM (Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar) 15 years ago. Although there has been some progress, it has not moved forward as China wanted. Since Bangladesh wants regional connectivity, China also wants more regional connectivity. I believe Myanmar also wants such (connectivity) cooperation."
The Chinese Ambassador further stated, "We are open-minded about other countries. If they are ready, we are prepared to include them. It depends on their decision. But China is now determined to move forward with an economic corridor involving Bangladesh and Myanmar. "
When asked about the challenges of establishing a corridor by land due to Myanmar's instability, Yao Wen said, "Initially, we can consider connectivity through ports and sea routes. "