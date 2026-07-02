We are here on Bangladesh's request regarding Teesta, nothing else: Yao Wen

The Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen, stated that in response to Dhaka's request, China has come forward with the large-scale Teesta project, which is directly linked to the lives and livelihoods in the northern region. Beyond this, China has no other concerns.

This comment was made by Ambassador Yao Wen in response to journalists' questions during a briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Baridhara, the capital, on Thursday morning.

The Chinese Embassy organized this briefing regarding the recent visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to China.

Yao Wen began by speaking on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to China.

He then answered various questions from the journalists. Highlighting the Teesta project as one of the most important topics of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit, the Chinese Ambassador stated that the livelihoods of people around the river are linked to the project. At Bangladesh's request, China will provide maximum assistance for this project.