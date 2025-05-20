Chief adviser greets all involved in Starlink launch in Bangladesh
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Tuesday congratulated all concerned involved in the launch of Starlink in Bangladesh.
Chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder wrote this in a statement posted on a verified Facebook account this morning.
In a post on its X account today, Starlink confirmed its launch in Bangladesh, saying “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Bangladesh!”
Starlink initially announced two packages - Starlink Residence and Residence Lite with monthly cost Taka 6,000 and Taka 4,200 respectively.
There will be a one-time cost of Taka 47,000 for setup equipment but there is no speed and data limit here, Azad said, adding people can use unlimited data with speeds of up to 300 Mbps.
The deputy press secretary said customers in Bangladesh can order the Starlink service from today.
Through this, he said, the expectation of starting the journey of Starlink in Bangladesh within 90 days has been fulfilled.
Although the cost of Starlink service is high, this has created a sustainable alternative for premium customers to get high-quality and high-speed internet services, Azad said.
In addition, he said, companies will get the opportunity to expand their business in areas where fiber or high-speed internet services have not reached yet.
Azad said NGOs, freelancers and entrepreneurs will now get the assurance of uninterrupted high-speed internet throughout the year.