Chief adviser greets all involved in Starlink launch in Bangladesh

Starlink initially announced two packages - Starlink Residence and Residence Lite with monthly cost Taka 6,000 and Taka 4,200 respectively.

There will be a one-time cost of Taka 47,000 for setup equipment but there is no speed and data limit here, Azad said, adding people can use unlimited data with speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

The deputy press secretary said customers in Bangladesh can order the Starlink service from today.

Through this, he said, the expectation of starting the journey of Starlink in Bangladesh within 90 days has been fulfilled.