Grameen Kalyan must pay Tk 6.66 billion in tax: HC

The High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition filed by Grameen Kalyan, a company owned by former Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, challenging the National Board of Revenue''s (NBR) demand for Tk 6.66 billion in taxes.

The court's order means Grameen Kalyan must pay Tk 6.66 billion in taxes for five assessment years.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Rezaul Karim passed the order.

Lawyers Abdullah Al Mamun and Fida M Kamal appeared for Grameen Kalyan, while Deputy Attorney General Abdus Samad Azad represented the state.

Mamun said they will appeal against the judgement before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court after receiving its full text.