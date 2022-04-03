2 farmers’ suicide in Rajshahi: Krishak League leader held

Police arrested a local Krishak League leader from Chabbishnagar in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district in connection with the death of two farmers who allegedly ended their lives for not getting irrigation water for their land, reports UNB.

The arrestee was Shakhawat Hossain, 30, president of ward no. 5 unit Krishak League leader and deep tube well operator of Barind Multipurpose Development Authorities (BMDA).