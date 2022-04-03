2 farmers’ suicide in Rajshahi: Krishak League leader held

Iftekhar Alam, Additional Superintendent of police, said a team of police led by officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station Quamrul Islam conducted a drive in the area around 1:00 am and arrested him.
On 24 March, Rabi Marandi, 32, a Santal community member of Nimghatu village in Godagari upazila, and his cousin Abhinath, 30, consumed poison in front of Shakhawat Hossain.
They took the decision out of anger “as Shakhawat was not giving them a serial number for a long time to get irrigation water supplied to their fields in Iswarpur”, according to their family.
Abhinath died around 9:00pm after reaching home on 24 March while Rabi died two days later at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH).
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of RMCH, confirmed both the brothers died from consumption of poison.
The Agriculture Ministry has formed a four-member panel to probe the deaths of two farmers.