2 more die, 189 new patients hospitalised

Of the deceased, 79 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the new patients, 155 were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 838 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.