Bangladesh

Dengue

2 more die, 189 new patients hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue patients under treatment at a Dhaka hospital
Dengue patients under treatment at a Dhaka hospitalFile photo

Dengue claimed two more lives in Bangladesh while 189 new patients were hospitalised with it in 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 86, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Of the deceased, 79 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the new patients, 155 were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 838 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.

Advertisement

Of them, 669 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 169 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, as many as 22,319 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

So far, 21,395 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement