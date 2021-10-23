2 more die, 189 new patients hospitalised

Of the deceased, 79 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the new patients, 155 were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 838 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.
Of them, 669 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 169 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, as many as 22,319 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.
So far, 21,395 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.