20 new hospitalisations amid surge in dengue cases

Twenty new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Monday morning amid a spike in the mosquito-borne disease in the country, reports UNB.

The health authorities said 94 dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county.

Eighty two of them are taking treatment in Dhaka hospitals, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases since January. Among them, 1,092 patients have recovered.