200,000 people stranded as flood situation worsens in Kurigram

Flood situation in Kurigram district has worsened further due to the swelling of major rivers caused by onrush of water from upstream and incessant rainfall, rendering over 200,000 people marooned.

According to the local Water Development Board, the Dharla River was flowing 27 cm above its danger level at Setu point while the Brahmmaputrar was flowing 32 cm above its red mark at Chilmari point at 6:00 am on Saturday.