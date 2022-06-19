200,000 people stranded as flood situation worsens in Kurigram

Besides, Teesta river has swollen at many points due to continuous rains.
The low-lying areas and char areas of Kurigram Sadar, Ulipur, Roumari upazilas went under water while 65 educational institutions have been shut due to flood, according to local administration.
Over 150 villages in nine upazilas of the district have been flooded in the last three days as major rivers continue to swell.
Some 3,000 hectares of land have been submerged while a 20-22 feet long temporary flood protection embankment at Muriarhat of Nageshwari upazila collapsed on Saturday, flooding fresh areas.
River erosion in many parts of district has taken a serious turn and the sufferings of the flood-hit people have intensified due to shortage of food and pure drinking water.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rashedul Hasan said they have visited the flood-hit areas and distributed 500 packets of dry food in sadar upazila. “We have enough relief materials in stock,” he said.
Abdul Hye Sarkar, district Releif and Rehabilitation officer, said Tk 2 million and 400 metric tonnes of rice have been kept for distribution among the flood affected people in the district.
Abdur Rashid, deputy director of Kurigram Department of Agriculture Extension, said steps are being taken to assess the extent of damages of crops once floodwater recedes.