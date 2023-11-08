Environment to announce polls schedule exists: EC secy

Election commission (EC) secretary Md Jahangir Alam thinks conducive environment to announce the schedule of the next general election completely exists. The EC is determined to hold the election on time.
EC secretary made this remark while speaking with journalists at his office on Wednesday.
The EC secretary said the twelfth parliamentary election is near. The EC will meet president before announcing polls schedule as per the tradition.
The EC is scheduled to meet the president on Thursday and apprise him of the progress of holding the election. The EC will hear if the president has any suggestion and directives.
The EC secretary said it is yet to hold the meeting regarding the announcement of the polls schedule.
Jahangir Alam said the schedule can be announced any day of first half in November. The polls will be held either in the last week of December or the first week of January.