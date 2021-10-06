Bangladesh

21 more die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 1,560,155 as 703 more cases were reported, after testing 24,376 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 21 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,635, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours has increased to 2.88 per cent from Tuesday’s 2.72 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 817 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,521,113.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, nine were male and 12 were female.

Among the deaths on Wednesday, eight each were in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two each in Khulna and Rangpur, and one in Sylhet division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

