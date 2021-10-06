21 more die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 1,560,155 as 703 more cases were reported, after testing 24,376 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 21 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,635, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).