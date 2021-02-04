21 named for Ekushey Padak

Twenty-one eminent personalities will get the country’s second highest civilian award, the Ekushey Padak, this year in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

The cultural affairs ministry announced the names on Thursday, reports UNB.

Motahar Hossain Talukdar (posthumous), Shamsul Haque (posthumous), and Advocate Afsar Uddin Ahmed (posthumous) have been selected for their roles in the Language Movement.

Begum Papia Sarowar is being recognised for her contributions to music while Raisul Islam Asad and Salma Begum Sujata for performing art, Ahmed Iqbal Haidar for drama, Syed Salahuddin Zaki for film.