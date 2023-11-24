715 arrested on charges of sabotage since 28 Oct: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Friday claimed to have arrested Habiganj's Lakhai upazila BNP unit general secretary for his involvement in torching, vandalising vehicles and sabotage activities from Dhaka.
BNP leader Shah Alam Golap was arrested by conducting drives in areas under Bangshal and Kotwali police stations, according to a press release sent from the RAB headquarters.
Alongside Shah Alam, the elite force arrested 25 people from different areas of the country for their alleged link to vandalism, arson and violence, it read.
So far, the RAB arrested a total of 715 people involved in violence and sabotage in different parts of the country since 28 October, it added.