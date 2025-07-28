Govt wants to complete two special BCS exams for education, health cadres quickly

The government wants to complete the special BCS exam for the education cadre within a short time. Sources from the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Public Administration confirmed the matter.

A reliable source from the PSC said that the Ministry of Education has been instructed to expedite all necessary cooperation in this regard. Like the 48th special BCS, this one is also on the government’s priority list.

When asked, a joint secretary of the recruitment desk at the Ministry of Public Administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the government is giving top priority to the recruitment of physicians and teachers through two consecutive BCS exams. For this reason, the results of the 48th BCS exam were published quickly, and the date for the viva voce has also been announced. The recruitment of physicians will be completed very soon. Similarly, preparations for the 49th BCS for the education cadre are going on, and appointments will be made quickly. A special team at the PSC is working on it. The official added that the government intends to complete both special BCS processes and make recruitments by December.