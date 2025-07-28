Govt wants to complete two special BCS exams for education, health cadres quickly
The government wants to complete the special BCS exam for the education cadre within a short time. Sources from the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Public Administration confirmed the matter.
A reliable source from the PSC said that the Ministry of Education has been instructed to expedite all necessary cooperation in this regard. Like the 48th special BCS, this one is also on the government’s priority list.
When asked, a joint secretary of the recruitment desk at the Ministry of Public Administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the government is giving top priority to the recruitment of physicians and teachers through two consecutive BCS exams. For this reason, the results of the 48th BCS exam were published quickly, and the date for the viva voce has also been announced. The recruitment of physicians will be completed very soon. Similarly, preparations for the 49th BCS for the education cadre are going on, and appointments will be made quickly. A special team at the PSC is working on it. The official added that the government intends to complete both special BCS processes and make recruitments by December.
The PSC had earlier stated that the 48th special BCS would comprise exams totaling 300 marks—200 marks for the written (MCQ) test and 100 marks for the viva voce.
Meanwhile, immediately after the special BCS for recruiting physicians, the PSC announced a new BCS for the education sector. The circular for this BCS has already been published. In this BCS, 683 positions will be filled under the general education cadre. Online applications for the 49th special BCS opened on 22 July 2025, and the application window will remain open until 6:00pm on 22 August 2025. Interested candidates can fill out their applications through the official website.
The syllabus for the 49th BCS (special) examination 2025 has been published by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission. The syllabus includes both compulsory subjects and post-related subjects in detail. The compulsory subjects include Bangla, English, Bangladesh Affairs, International Affairs, Mental Skills, and Mathematical Reasoning.
The marks for each compulsory subject are also outlined in the syllabus.
In addition, the syllabus details the structure and mark distribution of 36 subject-specific for Bangla Language and Literature, English, Sanskrit, Psychology, History, Islamic History and Culture, Islamic Studies, Philosophy, Education, ICT, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Home Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Geology, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry, Soil, Water and Environmental Science, Food and Nutrition Science, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Management, Agriculture, Oceanography, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, and Statistics.
Candidates can use this syllabus as a guide for exam preparation.
Instructions for online application to the 49th BCS
The BPSC has published detailed instructions for filling out the online application and paying the exam fee for the 49th BCS exam. Interested candidates can apply through the official BPSC website or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited’s website. As of 1 July 2025, applicants must be between 21 and 32 years of age.
Key steps in the application process
• At the beginning of the application, candidates must provide information from their SSC or equivalent examination, which will be automatically verified with the education board’s database. The application form has three main sections: personal information, educational qualifications, and cadre choices.
• Candidates must upload a recently taken colour photograph (300x300 pixels, max 100 KB) and a signature (300x80 pixels, max 60 KB). Black-and-white photos are not accepted, and the photo must not be older than three months.
• After successfully completing the application and uploads, a User ID and an Applicant’s Copy of the form will be generated. Candidates must save or print this for their records.
Application fee and payment method
The exam fee for general candidates is Tk 200. For candidates from ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and third-gender applicants, the fee is Tk 50. The fee must be paid via two SMS messages from a Teletalk prepaid mobile number. Detailed instructions for fee submission are provided in the notice.
Important notes
Once the fee is paid, no corrections to the application form will be allowed. Therefore, candidates must be extremely careful while entering all information. For technical assistance during the online application process, applicants may contact the helpline numbers 01555555149, 01555555150, 01555555151, or 01555555152 between 10:00am and 4:00pm on working days. Email support is also available at [email protected].