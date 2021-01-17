22 accused get bail after surrender

Twenty two accused in Narayanganj mosque blast case have been secured bail for one month after they surrendered at a court on Sunday, reports UNB.
Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Mohammad Miltan passed the order, said the court inspector Asaduzzaman.
Earlier on 31 December, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pressed charges against 29 people in connection with the blast.
On 4 September, some 40 people had suffered burn injuries as the air conditioners of the mosque went off during Esha prayers in Fatullah. Thirty four of the injured died later.
A case was filed with Fatullah model police station over blast at the Baitul Salam Jame Mosque. Police arrested 11 people, including eight officials of Titas, for their alleged involvement with the explosion.