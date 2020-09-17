22-day ban on catching, selling hilsa begins in Oct

Prothom Alo English Desk
A representational image
A representational imageReuters
A 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa will come into effect from 14 October.

The ban will be effective until 4 November, said a handout from the fisheries and livestock ministry on Thursday, reports UNB.

This is the peak period when hilsa release eggs.

Hilsa has the highest contribution to the country’s fish production, the government says. It contributes to more than 12.09 per cent to the country’s fish production.

In 2017-18, hilsa production was 517,000 lakh MT, which had an estimated value of around Tk 206.8 billion.

This year, the authorities concerned set a target to produce 550,000 MT hilsa.

Earlier, the two-month government ban on catching, selling and transporting of hilsa began on 1 March and ended in May

