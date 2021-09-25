221 more dengue patients hospitalised

Among the new patients, 164 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the capital while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.
Some 1,099 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country, the DGHS said.
Of them, 880 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 219 were listed from outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Some 17,115 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 15,957 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, the DGHS added.
The highest number of dengue patients hospitalised in a single day so far this year was 343 patients on 7 September.
In August, the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases in the current year.
In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no death.