Bangladesh, Japan hold human resources seminar in Tokyo, 13 MoUs signed

A seminar on human resources between Bangladesh and Japan was held in Tokyo on Monday when 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed between Bangladeshi manpower sending agencies and Japanese recruitment firms.

Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo arranged the seminar titled “A highly promising source of skilled human resources for Bangladesh and Japan” at the TKP Hall, followed by a matching event.

The programme was held in collaboration with the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO).

Around 350 manpower exporting agencies and recruiting companies along with nearly 250 Japanese firms participated in the event.