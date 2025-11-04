Bangladesh, Japan hold human resources seminar in Tokyo, 13 MoUs signed
A seminar on human resources between Bangladesh and Japan was held in Tokyo on Monday when 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed between Bangladeshi manpower sending agencies and Japanese recruitment firms.
Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo arranged the seminar titled “A highly promising source of skilled human resources for Bangladesh and Japan” at the TKP Hall, followed by a matching event.
The programme was held in collaboration with the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO).
Around 350 manpower exporting agencies and recruiting companies along with nearly 250 Japanese firms participated in the event.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md. Daud Ali in his welcome speech assured full support for sending skilled Bangladeshi workers to Japan and establishing an effective system.
He called on all stakeholders to work together on a partnership basis to achieve this goal.
Dr. Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, senior secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, presented a statistical comparison of the human resource situation in Japan and Bangladesh.
He noted that by 2040, Japan would require nearly 11 million foreign workers while Bangladesh currently has an excess workforce of 25 million.
He highlighted various initiatives taken by the Bangladesh government to facilitate the deployment of skilled workers to Japan and expressed hope that coordinated efforts by Bangladeshi and Japanese recruiting agencies would benefit both countries.
JITCO Senior Vice President Shigeo Matsutomi delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the international labor market and employment opportunities in Japan.
Officials from the Bangladesh Embassy were also present at the seminar.
Senior Secretary Dr. Bhuiyan is scheduled to attend another human resources seminar in Nagoya, Japan, on November 7 where further MoUs and agreements between Bangladeshi and Japanese companies are expected to be signed.