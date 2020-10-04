23 more die, 1,125 new cases reported in 24 hours

The confirmed coronavirus tally in Bangladesh reached 368,690 on Sunday after health authorities recorded 1,125 new cases in 24 hours.
Besides, the death toll reached 5,348 as 23 more COVID-19 died of the respiratory disease during the period. The mortality rate is 1.45 per cent, reports news agency UNB.
The recovery rate rose to 76.39 per cent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
During the period, 1,587 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 281,656.
The country's RT-PCR labs have so far tested 19,89,664 samples and 9,859 in the last 24 hours. Among the total tested samples, 18.53 per cent have turned out to be positive. The daily infection rate on Sunday was 11.41 per cent.
Currently, there are 81,686 active cases in the country.
Bangladesh is seeing 2164.86 infections, 1,653.82 recoveries per million while 31.40 are dying against the same number.
Of the total victims, 4,138 are men and 1,210 are women. Of the 23 latest victims, 17 are above 50 years.
So far, 2,692 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,088 in Chattogram, 354 in Rajshahi, 437 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 233 in Sylhet, 244 in Rangpur and 112 in Mymensingh.
Besides, 14,336 people are now in isolation across the country and 42,202 in quarantine.
In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on 8 March. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on 26 August.
The first death was reported on 18 March and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on 22 September.