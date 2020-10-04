23 more die, 1,125 new cases reported in 24 hours

The confirmed coronavirus tally in Bangladesh reached 368,690 on Sunday after health authorities recorded 1,125 new cases in 24 hours.

Besides, the death toll reached 5,348 as 23 more COVID-19 died of the respiratory disease during the period. The mortality rate is 1.45 per cent, reports news agency UNB.

The recovery rate rose to 76.39 per cent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.