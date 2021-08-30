Bangladesh

233 more dengue patients admitted to hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS

Prothom Alo English Desk
233 more dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours
A total of 233 fresh dengue cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, reports BSS.

Of them 213 were admitted in Dhaka and 20 outside the capital, said a press release from the crisis management and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

A total of 1,150 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

DGHS said, at present, some 1,004 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka division and 146 are hospitalised outside the capital. Besides, a total of 10,099 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year.

Of them, 8,895 patients have returned home after recovery, DGHS said.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed 42 deaths due to dengue so far in the country.

