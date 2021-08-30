233 more dengue patients admitted to hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS

A total of 1,150 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
DGHS said, at present, some 1,004 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka division and 146 are hospitalised outside the capital. Besides, a total of 10,099 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year.
Of them, 8,895 patients have returned home after recovery, DGHS said.
Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed 42 deaths due to dengue so far in the country.