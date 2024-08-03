Primary schools to remain shut for the time being: Govt
All the primary schools across the country will remain shut for the time being, says the primary and mass education ministry.
The ministry earlier declared to reopen the primary schools on Sunday, 4 August, except for those in 12 city corporations and all municipalities in Narsingdi. However, it backtracked from the decision considering the prevailing situation.
On 16 July, the government had closed all the government primary schools, children welfare trust run primary schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education run learning centres, until a further notice.
The decision was taken as students and job seekers were demonstrating at educational institutions across the country, demanding a rational reform in the quota system in government jobs.