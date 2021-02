A total of 24 Bangladeshis who were imprisoned in Myanmar jail returned home on Tuesday through the Teknaf border in Cox’s Bazar, reports state-run news agency BSS.

A flag meeting was held at no. 1 Entry or Exit Point at Maungdaw inside Myanmar between the Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) and the no. 4 Border Guard Police of Myanmar at 9:30am.

Through the flag meeting, Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) handed over them to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).