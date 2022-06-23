2,415 more Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year

According to the letter, Bangladesh has accepted the increased quota of additional 2,415 pilgrims allotted to the country by the Saudi government for this year’s Hajj.
The letter requested the Saudi Hajj Councillor to take necessary steps after fixing the quota of 115 under government management and the remaining 2,300 under private agencies.
This year's Hajj will be held on 8 July in Saudi Arabia, depending on the sighting of the moon.
The flight of Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia started on 5 June. The last flight to Saudi Arabia is on 3 July. The return flight will start from 14 July and end on 4 August.
So far, 26,309 pilgrims have gone to Saudi Arabia till Tuesday.