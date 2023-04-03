Prothom Alo spreading propaganda instead of seeking apology: Information ministry

About arrest of accused Samsuzzaman in early hours, he said, “He was arrested after the case was filed. Many lawmakers are also arrested at 4:00am. Those, who serve as minister for several term and eminent politicians, are also arrested in the country. We all went to jail; most of us were arrested at night. But, no question was raised then”.

The minister added: “So everyone, including politicians, ministers and MPs can be arrested at night; but if a journalist undermines the sovereignty of the state, exploits a child and ridiculed the independence, there is no such law that he cannot be arrested”.

Since he was arrested after a case was filed, Hasan said, “Here we have to see whether he was tortured. But no complaint of torture was found”.

“As an information minister, I always try to protect journalists and intervene at first whenever any journalist faces harassment. We have to remember that our independence and sovereignty are above of everything. So while publishing reports, we should not do anything that goes against the morality and ethics of journalism and the state as well,” he added.