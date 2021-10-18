25 eminent citizens call for resistance against communal violence

25 eminent citizens including writers, professors and human rights activists, have expressed outrage and concerns over the recent communal attacks and vandalism of idols across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, they urged the state and the people of the country to put up resistance against any communal violence.

The eminent citizens of the country also demanded immediate identification, arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in these incidents and the people behind the scene.

They also demanded action against those responsible for the administration’s failure to provide security to the people of Hindu community.