25 eminent citizens call for resistance against communal violence

Nanda Rani wails in front her house torched Sunday night by a group of miscreants. The picture was taken from Pirganj in Rangpur on 18 October. Mainul Islam

25 eminent citizens including writers, professors and human rights activists, have expressed outrage and concerns over the recent communal attacks and vandalism of idols across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, they urged the state and the people of the country to put up resistance against any communal violence.

The eminent citizens of the country also demanded immediate identification, arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in these incidents and the people behind the scene.

They also demanded action against those responsible for the administration’s failure to provide security to the people of Hindu community.

The statement signed by MM Akash, professor of economics department of Dhaka University (DU), on behalf of the eminent citizens said, “We have observed with great concern that the people of Hindu community could not celebrate their biggest religious festival, Durga Puja, without any hindrance. Attacks on various temples, vandalising the idols and attacks on houses have created an environment of fear which cannot be acceptable to any citizen of Bangladesh which achieved its independence through a liberation war.”

The whole incident of vandalising Hindu temples and attacking the houses of the Hindus in different places of the country is termed as the part of a deep conspiracy.

The eminent citizens have said that it has also been observed in the past, that there have been attempts to destroy the tradition of religious harmony by spreading rumors and conducting attacks to create anarchy for political purposes.

However, nobody has ever been punished in such cases. This lack of justice has helped to perpetuate these sorts of crime.

The statement further said it has become imperative to be aware of any conspiracy to misuse the religion.

