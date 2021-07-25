250 US made portable ICU ventilators reach Dhaka

Five Bangladeshi American physicians have sent 250 portable intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators at the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carried the ventilators from India with the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher wrote on his Facebook page.
Prime Minister’s personal physician professor ABM Abdullah, senior secretaries of the foreign ministry and health ministry received the ventilators at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30pm Saturday, he added.