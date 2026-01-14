We will not go there to fight: Foreign adviser on Gaza
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said, “No decision has yet been made on sending any force to Gaza. Discussions are still ongoing. Nothing has been finalised—who will go and who will not. We will not go unless the conditions are conducive.”
He made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During a recent visit to the United States, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman expressed interest in Bangladesh’s potential participation in the proposed international force (ISF) aimed at stabilising Gaza, during discussions in Washington with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Alison Hooker.
Later, the Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Shafiqul Alam, stated that joining the international force in Gaza is being considered cautiously and based on certain conditions.
When asked about this today, Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said, “The main point is that three conditions have been mentioned. Under no circumstances will we go unless the environment is conducive. First, we will not go there to fight. Second, if there is an authority there with whom we cannot communicate or engage, we will not go. Our conditions for participation are fairly clear. After that, we will consider the matter further. But in reality, no decision has been made yet.”
Regarding whether it is appropriate to discuss this at the end of the government’s term, since no force has yet been formed, Touhid Hossain said, “The current government is nearing the end of its term, but the government still remains in office.
Some individuals may leave, and others may take their place, but the country’s engagement does not change instantly. We will not do anything—or are not doing anything—that the next government would need to completely reverse. We are very hopeful that the upcoming transition will be smooth. What happened in August 2024 was not smooth—it was a violent change.”
He also noted that the interim government is organising its work so that it can be handed over properly to the next government.
He added, “As much as possible, the final decision or deployment decision will be made by the next government. We do not expect this matter to be resolved within the next three weeks. This is not just our issue; it involves the participation of a large number of countries worldwide.”