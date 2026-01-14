We will not go there to fight: Foreign adviser on Gaza

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said, “No decision has yet been made on sending any force to Gaza. Discussions are still ongoing. Nothing has been finalised—who will go and who will not. We will not go unless the conditions are conducive.”

He made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During a recent visit to the United States, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman expressed interest in Bangladesh’s potential participation in the proposed international force (ISF) aimed at stabilising Gaza, during discussions in Washington with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Alison Hooker.