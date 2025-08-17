122 citizens demand immediate release on bail of Prof. Abul Barkat
Some 122 eminent citizens of the country have given a statement demanding immediate release on bail of economist professor Abu Barkat.
They demanded immediate release of Abul Barkat from humanitarian consideration in a statement sent to the media on Sunday.
The statement reads, renowned economist, teacher, researcher and freedom fighter Abul Barkat has been sent to prison on corruption charges. Professor Barkat has served as a faculty member at Dhaka University for almost four decades. Apart from that, he was elected the general secretary and president of Bangladesh Economic Association in separate terms.
The signatories said in the statement that Barkat led a simple life and they personally know him.
"Professor Barkat has been accused of corruption and sent to jail before any proper judicial process has started, which is in no way acceptable to us."
It further says the 72-year-old professor has long been suffering from various health problems, including post-stroke and heart complications, and needs medication three times a day.
The signatories said they are particularly concerned about Abul Barkat’s health and his treatment. Therefore, they demanded immediate release of him on bail under humanitarian consideration.
The signatories of the statement includes professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, Hamida Hossain, Sultana Kamal, ZI Khan Panna, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Shireen P Huq, Khushi Kabir, Shaheen Anam, professor Nurul Amin Bepari, professor M M Akash, professor Md Ferdous Hossain, Swapan Adnan, Mustafizur Rahman, professor Selim Raihan, Shamsul Huda, Rumana Huq, Subrata Chowdhury, Sanjib Drong, Saeed Ahmed, Monindra Kumar Nath, Taslima Islam, Kajal Debnath, Professor Atanu Rabbani, Dipayan Khisa, S M Abdullah and others.