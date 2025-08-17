122 citizens demand immediate release on bail of Prof. Abul Barkat

Some 122 eminent citizens of the country have given a statement demanding immediate release on bail of economist professor Abu Barkat.

They demanded immediate release of Abul Barkat from humanitarian consideration in a statement sent to the media on Sunday.

The statement reads, renowned economist, teacher, researcher and freedom fighter Abul Barkat has been sent to prison on corruption charges. Professor Barkat has served as a faculty member at Dhaka University for almost four decades. Apart from that, he was elected the general secretary and president of Bangladesh Economic Association in separate terms.

The signatories said in the statement that Barkat led a simple life and they personally know him.